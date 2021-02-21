We can never let this happen again.
In a way it was a kind of perfect storm. As record low temperatures swept the state, widespread power outages prevented Texans from heating their homes, leaving many to shiver and suffer.
One day without power became two, and then two became three. Just as power began to be restored, residents found themselves in another dire emergency when water systems throughout the state thawed, revealing widespread damage that cut off water for entire communities.
We’re not sure quite yet exactly what happened or who is to blame, but one thing is for certain.
We must take a careful look and ensure this is the last time Texas and the Crossroads are left to the mercy of winter.
Seven days ago, many of us were reveling in the company of our romantic partners with Valentine’s Day candies, gifts and dinners. Others were lamenting, or celebrating, their singleness.
But almost all of us were safe inside with lights, heating and clear, clean drinking water ready at the pull of a faucet’s handle.
It’s amazing how easily we take for granted those life-giving essentials, and it’s equally amazing, in a terrifying way, how easily and quickly those essentials can disappear.
The day after Valentine’s Day, millions of Texans, including tens of thousands of Crossroads residents, found themselves suddenly in the cold and dark.
Predictably, people were outraged. They had every right to be.
Lavaca County EMS officials said they were called to one resident’s home where the thermostat read 33 degrees inside.
Victoria physicians saw patients who had breathed potentially deadly carbon monoxide buildups from generators inside homes.
Some Crossroads residents slept in their vehicles with the engines running in a desperate attempt to escape the cold.
One woman messaged the Victoria Advocate’s Facebook page, saying she was disabled and needed help keeping warm.
Living in a modern society and community, means we have surrendered much of the responsibility of life-preserving to our federal, state and local governments.
We expect our homes to keep warm and water to flow because, frankly, we have too many other things to do.
But we also pay taxes, obey laws and elect leaders to ensure those essentials are available.
It’s fair to say this week-long winter nightmare has been unprecedented, but a big part of our leader’s responsibility is to look out for those potential disasters and guard against them.
Already, Gov. Greg Abbott has blasted the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the nonprofit that manages the state’s power grid and instituted the blackouts that left millions defenseless in below freezing weather.
Abbott has called for ERCOT leaders to resign, described its actions as “unacceptable,” and requested an investigation.
Whatever your thoughts are about the governor, he is right about the need for an investigation and legislative action.
It’s abundantly clear at this point that something did go wrong with the state’s electrical grid and how it’s managed.
In Victoria, long periods of below freezing weather damaged water mains and pipes on public and private property. When the ice thawed, we realized the extent of the damage as water stopped flowing through almost the entire city.
Fixing those breaks took several days. That’s alarming considering humans, in the best of conditions, can live without water for a mere three days.
Luckily, bottled water did not wholly disappeared from store shelves, and incredible community members have stepped up and offered use of private wells.
But it’s not hard to imagine what might have been. If anything, this cold disaster has shown us just how quickly the veneer of civilization can crumble.
When this disaster is finished, when our utilities are restored and temperatures begin to heat to our familiar Texas warmth, we cannot forget what happened.
We need to take the time to carefully examine what went wrong, think about what we can do to prevent it from occurring again and make the necessary changes.
We need in-depth investigations, and we may need to better winterize our homes, water system and power grid.
We may also need to completely rethink how we create power in this state and how we share it with the rest of the nation.
The answers are still coming, and we’re still just starting to warm up, but we cannot forget.
If this cold spell and the terrible, widespread suffering it brought teaches us anything, it’s that this can never happen again.
