For many, it’s all too easy to forget that grocery stores shelves and clothing racks don’t stock themselves. Those everyday, essential items have an origin story that begins with farmers and ranchers. And many of those origin stories begin right here on lands owned by Crossroads farmers and ranchers.
Farmers and ranchers are a lifeblood to our communities and country, and we would do well to not forget it.
This week, that message was loud and clear once again at the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show, where attendees learned a bit about the importance of what the agriculture industry does as well as the best ways to do it.
The fields and pastures that stretch from horizon to horizon in much of the Crossroads may seem nondescript to some.
But those spaces are hardly empty. The soil, and grasses and crops they produce, are a driving economic force for not only the region but also the state and nation.
In agriculture, Texas has yet another superlative to boast about.
The state leads the nation, by a lot, with almost 250,000 farms. Missouri comes in second with about 95,000 farms.
Agriculture is the second biggest industry in Texas, and beef is the biggest commodity at a value of about $12.3 billion.
Texas also leads the way in cotton, sheep, goat and cereal products.
Of course, money is important, but it’s not everything.
The majority of those Texas farms are beef farms, which supply a meat that is key to a lot of the state’s culture, whether that be barbecued brisket or a juicy Whataburger or the chicken fried steaks we all know and love.
That agricultural culture extends far beyond the foods and fabrics we love. It also informs our communities’ uniquely South Texas cultures.
Here, it’s common for kids to raise cattle, pigs, fowl, rabbits and more for livestock show projects, giving them a first hand look at where food comes from. Those projects not only teach kids how to get their hands dirty but also about the meaning of hard work and value of a dollar.
Here in the Crossroads, it’s common for professionals to unwind over the weekend, mending fences on property that has remained in the family for generations.
It’s not even that unusual to find egg-laying hens and small goat herds in Victoria neighborhoods.
Ask those folks, and they’ll say raising those animals is less of a chore and more of a hobby.
Some of our communities’ most cherished festivals and events, from Yorktown’s Western Days to the Victoria Livestock Show, have an agricultural focus, even if many of us are too distracted by the delicious festival food to notice.
Try to imagine the Crossroads without its deep agricultural roots, and it just isn’t the same.
Although agriculture may be in a bit of a decline nationally, it’s reassuring to see the Crossroads still remembers its roots. And we should hold onto those roots and teach our next generations the importance and how-to of agriculture.
Those roots not only fuel our economy, but also remind us where we came from.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.