The $14.5 million received by the City of Victoria through the federal American Rescue Plan this year is a serious chunk of change.
It has the power to make enormous improvements that could forever change the course of the city’s future for the better. Suddenly, big, important projects that might have once seemed far down the road are now right around the corner.
But we have to be careful. We have to spend the money wisely and spend the funds only after carefully considering our priorities.
Just about every adult knows how easy it is to spend money.
It’s all too easy to nickel and dime away that tax refund or bonus check. In a heartbeat, what seemed like a life-altering boon of cash can shrink to virtually nothing with terrifying quickness.
That’s not to say many of proposals for spending the American Rescue funds are not good ones.
In early February, Victoria homeless advocate Kim Pickens asked Victoria’s City Council what was delaying the funds’ disbursement. Pickens is asking the city to help fund a proposed sanctioned encampment for people experiencing homelessness and resources to guide people in need to permanent housing.
With limited shelter options in Victoria County, the encampment could provide real solutions to the people who have the least in our community.
City officials say they are still deciding how to spend the money although they have recognized some key areas of focus.
Community proposals are pouring in, and at least 60 have been suggested.
City officials already have used some of the funds and are now finalizing a review for how to spend the remaining $9.5 million. They hope to release the final recommendations in March.
So far, city officials have noted several high-priority needs for the American Rescue funds.
If approved, about half of the remaining funds would be used to study the city’s storm water and wastewater systems. The wastewater monitoring system is about 20 years old and was identified as a weak infrastructure point during Winter Storm Uri. Broadband improvements and other infrastructure improvements could leave a mere $500,000 left.
There’s already not a lot of wiggle room left, and we need to make the most of that wiggle room through careful discussion and review.
Residents with ideas can voice their opinions at council meetings or by reaching out directly to council members. More residents participating in those civic discussions hopefully means elected city officials make better informed decisions.
There’s still time, and there’s still a lot left to be decided, but one thing is for sure.
We cannot afford to nickel and dime away this historic economic godsend. If we are to help the most people in the best way possible, we must make hard decisions. We may even have to temporarily say “no” and seek alternative means of funding.
The worst thing would be for Victoria to wake up one day and wonder “Where did all the money go?”
