Though the coronavirus pandemic has affected each of us in different ways, one thing is clear: It has had an impact on all of our lives, and because of that, none of us is facing it alone.
Last week, a timely and sobering exhibit opened at the Museum of the Coastal Bend that documents how COVID-19 has affected our community. The exhibit, “Coronavirus at the Coastal Bend,” was created through a collaboration with Victoria Advocate photographers, Bria Woods, local photographer and executive producer-digital at the Victoria Television Group, and artist Josh Vega of Free Art Victoria.
The goal with the exhibit was to create something for members of the community to see themselves reflected in the images and stories, Heather Para, exhibits and collections manager for the museum, told the Advocate.
“This is not the story of some distant place,” she said. “These are our stories.”
COVID-19 has uprooted nearly every aspect of how we go about our day-to-day lives. The disease has led to lost jobs, created uncertainty for the future and taken the lives of family and friends.
As we continue to navigate through the pandemic, the coronavirus exhibit should be seen as a reminder that each of us has our own story, and because of that, we also have each other.
Taking the time to see how the virus has affected the lives of our neighbors is important. The exhibit includes panels of still photographs, multimedia components and an interactive feature, with a mural created by Vega where visitors can share their own stories.
Within the exhibit, for example, some photographs show us how families around us have altered their lives and adapted during the pandemic, whether that be homeschooling their children for the first time, working from home or changing the way they do business to keep their doors open. We can see the faces of our families and friends.
As Para said, the best way to mark this moment in history is to tell and share our stories with one another. Doing so can help us have greater compassion and empathy toward one another as we push on in this uncertain space.
“This is a point in history that will not be forgotten,” she said.
The exhibit will be on display until Jan. 23. We encourage all to see it and remember that despite the different ways the virus has affected our lives, we are not alone.
Instead, we can be reminded that we are bearing the challenges of the pandemic the same way we will get through it: together.
