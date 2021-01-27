Sometimes Washington, D.C., feels very far away from South Texas.
Fortunately, here in Victoria, most elected officials are relatively easy to get in touch with.
“Someone asked me one time if they minded me giving my cellphone to somebody else,” Mayor Rawley McCoy said. “I said, ‘Honestly, everyone in Victoria has it, so I don’t know if one more would hurt.’”
After spending over a year hearing about the presidential election nonstop, it would be understandable for anyone to be sick of hearing about politics, no matter how you feel about the election’s outcome.
But another election season is here already, and The Advocate’s readers should not tune it out.
In Victoria, four City Council seats and two school board seats are up for election. Candidates have until Feb. 12 to file and the election is on May 1. Many of the cities and towns surrounding Victoria will be holding elections as well.
Turnout for local elections tends to be far lower than it is for national elections. More than 60% of Victoria County’s eligible voters cast ballots in the 2020 general election, according to Texas Secretary of State’s office, while turnout in the last few mayoral elections has ranged from 8 to 15%.
But at its best, local government is the most accessible form of government we have.
Tami Keeling, a longtime member of the Victoria school board, said local elected officials are motivated to serve their neighbors.
“Local government is the closest and most responsive to the people,” Keeling said. “This is where we live and work and play and educate our children ... We’re all in the same boat.”
That’s why electing qualified candidates who care about their community is so important, and that’s why we owe it to each other to pay attention to local races, even if they attract less press than a presidential election.
As mayor, McCoy frequently fields phone calls from Victoria’s residents who are looking for help. During a recent interview, McCoy recalled helping one local resident who was having trouble getting his stimulus check by putting him in touch with U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud’s office, and listening to others who simply wanted to talk about a crisis they were going through.
“I think city government is really well served by the fact that it is nonpartisan,” McCoy said. “Truly, at our level, at the local level, you’re at a much better position to know the person you’re serving personally.”
Without the partisanship and national media attention that presidential races receive, it might be tempting to sit things out this spring.
We encourage our readers not to do that. Instead, study up on the candidates. If you feel motivated to do so, consider running for office yourself.
Register to vote by April 1 if you haven’t already.
And when May 1 rolls around, go vote.
