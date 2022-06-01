The following editorial published in the Austin American-Statesman on May 24:
Today is the last day of school at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, a traditionally joyous milestone celebrating a carefree summer ahead.
There won’t be any celebrations in this small town 80 miles west of San Antonio. Instead, only anguish and sorrow. A shocked community will mourn Tuesday’s senseless slaughter of 19 children and two teachers at the elementary school. An 18-year-old gunman — one of 16,000 people who call Uvalde home — opened fire on students and faculty before he was killed by police.
It’s easy to call this unimaginable. But if we’re being truthful, no one in America is surprised when someone carrying a gun and hate in their heart opens fire on innocent people. It happens with outrageous frequency. Our state alone has endured eight mass shootings since 2009, with a collective fatality count of at least 101 people. What is unimaginable is that we do nothing. Not after Sandy Hook. Not after El Paso. Not after Sutherland Springs. Not after all the other mass killings in America.
It begs the question: How many more innocent people must die before our elected officials do something about gun violence? How many more innocent children must have their lives snuffed out? What will it take to compel meaningful, substantive action?
In the last legislative session in 2021, Texas Republicans who control the state House, Senate and governor’s office passed 22 new gun bills, almost all aimed at easing, not strengthening, gun restrictions in the state. Indeed, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a bill that allows almost anyone to openly carry a gun without training or a permit. Instead of addressing the root of the problem — a culture awash in guns — the legislature has passed laws that put the onus on schools and teachers to keep students safe. Instead of decrying a culture that is dangerously obsessed with guns, Abbott celebrates it. Who can forget the governor’s ghoulish tweet in 2015 lamenting that Texans weren’t buying more firearms?
“I’m EMBARRASSED: Texas #2 in nation for new gun purchases, behind CALIFORNIA. Let’s pick up the pace Texans,” Abbott tweeted, tagging the National Rifle Association — a longstanding and unapologetic firearm cheerleader — for emphasis.
Polling shows that Abbott is out of step with a majority of Texas voters in allowing people to openly carry guns without a permit. Fifty-nine percent of Texans oppose it, according to a University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll in 2021. Three-fourths of Texas voters said the state should require criminal and mental background checks before allowing people to buy guns.
While Texas parents worry if their children will be safe from someone who shoots up their school, Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and other state GOP leaders lash out at imaginary enemies — critical race theory, COVID mask mandates, transgender children and their parents. Are these the priorities we want our elected officials wasting their time on when our kids are dying at school?
All Texans feel deep sadness in the aftermath of Tuesday’s murders in Uvalde, even if most of us can’t imagine the unspeakable grief that parents of deceased children are suffering. Our elected officials owe us more than thoughts and prayers. We must implore leaders to act decisively to protect our children.
A heartbroken state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde, struggled to hold back tears on MSNBC Tuesday morning as he described the uncontrollable grief he witnessed at the scene.
“I wish that people who advocate for these types of weapons in this country knew what I know now,” Gutierrez said. “If we don’t learn from this, then what are we?”
It’s a question everyone must ask.
In the face of criticism about their inaction on gun violence, some elected officials will say, “Now is not the time for politics.” Well, if not now, then when? Addressing gun violence is in our power. We must demand action. Our children are dying.
