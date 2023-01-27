You don’t know what you don’t know.
Information is a resource. It’s power you can use to affect your life and the world around you. Without it, we can’t even begin to think about how things should be. And as such, it has intrinsic value.
Like a lot of newspapers, the Victoria Advocate publishes a daily crime blotter, listing arrests in Victoria County and elsewhere in the Crossroads. In that blotter, we include a list of recent arrests along with a short write-up of a noteworthy crime or two with additional details.
On Monday, in the comments section of a Facebook post for one such blotter, a reader asked why we do what we do. What’s the point? Is it to shame the people who were arrested? Or simply to persecute them?
These were great questions, with answers that might not be immediately apparent. There are a few reasons why we do what we do in the blotter, but the primary reason is to inform our readers about crimes going on in their communities.
How those readers use that information is up to them. Perhaps some might decide to lock their doors after reading about a rash of burglary arrests. Others might decide to carry a gun if they see robberies are common in their area. Still others might want to petition their local government leaders to do something — like when City Council members passed an ordinance to give police wider latitude in investigating suspected catalytic converter thieves.
None of that would be possible if readers were unaware of the crimes going on around them.
On Facebook, many readers chimed to say exactly that.
“One year, Victoria Advocate posted images of Victoria’s Most Wanted. One of the construction workers in our home was on that list! The workers hadn’t shown up that day because aforementioned most wanted had stolen the owner’s work truck and tools and was MIA!” one reader commented.
“I like to be informed of these crimes in my community. It helps to know what is going (on) and be aware of what’s happening to protect ourselves and others,” said one.
“Keep posting them! We need to be aware of people like this!!” yet another reader added.
We agree with those readers, but we’d also like to add that the blotter serves another purpose. It is also a fundamental tool in holding accountable the powers that be — law enforcement, prosecutors and government officials.
Here in the U.S., we are blessed with authorities that at least nominally are meant to serve and protect the people they govern. This is not North Korea, Russia or China where people are walking down the street one day and on another they simply disappear.
There are laws codified at the state and federal level. The arrest information those laws provide serves as a foundation in assuring law enforcement is working as it should.
And while that information is public and available to anyone who should request it, we understand that not everyone has the time and energy to do so. That’s where we come in.
The Victoria Advocate serves as a kind of tool for the public, bridging the gap in public information accessibility. We seek out that information on a daily basis, write it up in an easy-to-read article and publish it on social media, our website and, of course, paper.
In doing that, we understand there is a gray area in deciding what and how to publish. We get that not everyone arrested is guilty of a crime. With that in mind, we make some allowances to protect the privacy and reputations of the accused.
In the vast majority of arrests in our blotter, we do not include names, but rather just ages, genders and cities of residence. For some noteworthy crimes, especially those that are serious, like homicides, sexual abuse and possession of dangerous illegal drugs, we include names.
It’s not meant to shame. We put it out there, so you can know what’s going on.
After all, wouldn’t you want to know your Little League coach had been accused of sexual assault? Wouldn’t you want to know the house cleaner you hired was arrested on a number of theft charges?
Like we said, you don’t know what you don’t know. But with the Victoria Advocate and the blotter and many other news articles we provide, you are in the know.
It’s not always clear how that information will serve you. But without it, nothing is possible.
At the very least, you can start to ask the questions about what you don’t know.