For almost 120 years Mitchell School served thousands of school children. Now Victoria businessman James Wearden is working to preserve the stately building by giving it new life.
Wearden, who purchased the property from the Victoria school district in November, is working to convert the school into the Mitchell Artisan Market and More.
He has worked to preserve historic structures for the last 30 years.
“Our city has some of the finest structures from the late 19th century into the early 20th century. The goal of repurposing Mitchell School is to engage and serve the community as the building has done so admirably for over 100 years,” he said.
His goal is spot on. Its location in downtown Victoria is perfect.
The project goes hand-in-hand with the city’s work to bring more businesses and visitors to downtown.
For more than a year, the city has worked to entice new businesses to downtown. The work is paying off as more businesses are opening and expanding.
The city is also working to expand its cultural district, which includes the Mitchell property, from 20 to 36 blocks.
Having the cultural district designation will help the city apply for grants to help fund many of the business efforts.
When the school went on the market last year, many people suggested making the campus into a cultural center or marketplace. Wearden had that vision as well.
The large first floor classrooms will be a curated mercantile open to vendors who want to showcase their wares. Quality over quantity and individuality over mass-production will be the focal points, he said.
As the building fills, more space will be available in the other buildings – the cafeteria, auditorium and gym.
Mitchell school was built in 1902 as Central High School. A few years later it became an elementary school and was renamed Mitchell School. Late in life, it became the Mitchell Guidance Center. The school district closed it in 2021.
People interested in seeing the progress Wearden has made on the project can tour the school during the 33rd Historic Home Tour hosted by the Victoria Preservation Inc. April 22-23. The school, another building and three historic homes are included on the tour.
From the street it is obvious the century-old building has received a new coat of paint. Work is also being done to rebuild the parking lot, but the real treasures are hidden inside.
Architecture details are the handy work of Jules Leffland, who designed many buildings and homes in Victoria and the surrounding area from 1886 to about 1910. Many are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Visiting downtown Victoria is a good way to spend an afternoon or evening. Once the Mitchell Artisan Market and More is open, it will be another great reason to spend time downtown.