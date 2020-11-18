It’s no question that as the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, many families each day are wondering where their next meal will come from.
The pandemic has intensified the problem of food insecurity both locally and around the nation. Nearly 19,000 meals were given out at Victoria’s only soup kitchen in the month of August alone, more than any other month since the nonprofit started 35 years ago. Photos of cars lined up at food distribution sites around the state continue to circulate, and many food banks are seeing significant increases in the demand for food.
And with the number of cases of the respiratory disease on the rise, many people struggling for food see no end in sight.
Thankfully, the Victoria school district offers free meals to students who are learning in person and remotely to help make sure no student goes hungry. The district will continue to serve free breakfast and lunch to all students through the end of the 2020-21 school year, regardless of a student’s income or eligibility for the free and reduced meal program.
The free meals to elementary students come through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision program.
However, not many families are taking advantage of the meals, and we want to encourage more to do so.
On a recent afternoon, kitchen manager Myra Powell, who oversees meal production at Crain Elementary School, told the Advocate that she passes out about five or six meals each day to parents picking up meals for their students who are working remotely.
Prior to September, she said she handed out about 500 meals each day to students.
One afternoon last week, Powell passed out meals to just two families. The meals are there, she said. The problem is with the lack of families taking advantage of them.
“I wish more parents would come and take advantage of the opportunity here,” she told the Advocate. “That’s why we’re here. We want to feed those kids.”
Any resources, food or otherwise, that can help families stay afloat during this pandemic are a blessing. We are grateful that the Victoria school district is doing its part to provide free meals.
So remind your friends, family and neighbors with students to take advantage of these meals to help ease the burden on families and make sure no students are left hungry.
As we do what we can to support one another during this pandemic, we hope more residents will utilize this option.
