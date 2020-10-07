Getting an annual flu shot is always wise. This year, however, it’s vital.
Seasonal influenza typically puts a significant strain on the U.S. health care system. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that during the 2018–2019 flu season, an estimated 35.5 million people got sick with influenza, more than 490,000 were hospitalized and more than 34,000 people died.
This year, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, health experts are particularly worried about what will happen if residents sick with the flu begin flooding hospitals and competing for the same resources needed by COVID-19 patients.
Health officials in the Crossroads and across the nation are hoping to get ahead of the game by urging residents to consider the ramifications that an aggressive flu season and the COVID-19 pandemic would have on the health care system, and since there is not yet a vaccine to prevent contracting COVID-19, to get a flu shot.
If we don’t all do our part, there could be calamitous effects. A patient seriously ill with COVID-19 often needs the same tools that a patient with the flu requires, like a hospital bed in an intensive care unit or a ventilator, Dr. Richard Webby, a faculty member in the infectious disease department at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, recently told the Advocate.
Thus, both flu and COVID-19 patients will “be competing for the same resources which will just put even more stress on a system that is under some fire already,” Webby said.
There are several places to go to get a flu shot. Many employers will provide flu shots for their employees, so you can start by checking there. Residents can also get a flu shot at their primary care doctor or at many pharmacies, including H-E-B Pharmacy, Walgreens and Walmart.
It’s encouraging to see how institutions have adapted to provide flu shots safely during the pandemic. Meals on Wheels Victoria and Cuero Regional Hospital, for example, have converted their annual flu shot clinics to drive-thru clinics this year, so people can get vaccinated without leaving their vehicles.
Additionally, the Victoria Fire Department later this month plans to give flu shots to low-income residents or residents experiencing homelessness.
Alongside getting a flu shot, we all must continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and follow recommended guidelines put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. One additional benefit of doing this, Webby said, is that these same steps will also reduce the chances of spreading the flu.
Only about half of American adults get a flu shot in a typical year, and this year in particular, we must work together to increase that figure. Think about how devastating it would be to have overburdened hospitals that can’t provide patients the care they need. The message is clear, get a flu shot.
