Having a full belly on Thanksgiving Day after enjoying a meal surrounded by family and friends is something many of us are used to.
But not everyone gets to enjoy that same luxury, especially this year, when more families than ever are food insecure and struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thankfully, several nonprofits, restaurants, individuals and more around the Crossroads stepped up to provide free meals to hundreds if not thousands of families on Thanksgiving. We are so grateful for how these groups embraced the season of giving and found ways to serve meals safely amid the pandemic.
Among those who gave up their Thanksgiving Day to serve were about 30 staff members and volunteers who made their way to Froggy’s Grub & Pub, a restaurant in Victoria that opened in July, to cook and pass out meals for the restaurant’s first “Froggy Feast.”
The volunteers, which included several residents who awoke before dawn to begin cooking, prepared food for about 900 residents in need of a Thanksgiving meal.
Froggy’s owner Wendy Trevino, who also owns Burger Nation, told the Advocate that offering a free Thanksgiving meal for residents is something she’s long wanted to do, and she didn’t want to let the pandemic postpone that plan another year. Giving back, she said, has always been important to her and her family.
“We’ve been blessed, and we want to do our part to bless others,” she said.
Several other groups and nonprofits that do an annual Thanksgiving meal, such as Victoria’s Salvation Army, also didn’t let the pandemic get in the way of serving meals on Thanksgiving.
The Salvation Army adapted and offered a drive-thru meal distribution to hundreds of families, and offered full food boxes to 150 people. Nearby, Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Edna also offered a free Thanksgiving Day meal drive-thru event.
The holiday season, with more people than ever in need, we should follow after these examples. Giving to food drives, supporting local nonprofits and offering a lending hand or donating money for a meal can help make sure fewer residents go hungry.
Let us be thankful for what we have, and do all we can to help our neighbors in need.
