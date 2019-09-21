For years the message has held firm – if you feel you are about to harm yourself or others, tell someone you trust and they will help you get help.
Recently, a Victoria school district student did just that. His trusted confidant also did the right thing in getting the help the student needed without the student or anyone else being hurt.
Too often a person who is feeling suicidal doesn’t have the strength or courage to speak up and say, “I need help.”
Those are the hardest three words a person in that situation can say. Those words are even harder for a teen to say.
But on that day in early September the student mustered the courage to say, “I need help.”
Also, fortunately, the school personnel followed the procedure they are trained to do to get the student help.
Being able to reach out and help a person who is thinking about suicide is so important. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among youth aged 12-24, according to the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide.
Based on the 2017 Youth Risk Behaviors Survey, 7.4% of youth in grades 9-12 reported that they had made at least one suicide attempt in the past 12 months. Approximately 2.4% of all students reported making a suicide attempt that required treatment by a doctor or nurse.
The school district took some criticism for not sending a news blast to the district and parents about the situation, but they acted responsibly to make sure the student was safe and to make sure any danger to him or other students was dissolved.
District officials said they did not believe other students were in danger.
The district was also criticized for releasing the information about the incident, with many claiming that action violated the student’s privacy.
District officials did not identify the student or release any identifiers such as age, or grade classification, that could inadvertently identify him.
In a school district the size of Victoria’s, some people might be able to figure out the student’s name, but why spend that time gossiping? Instead, spend that time helping people who may need to share their pain with you.
By releasing the basic information, the district reinforced the very important and brave steps the student took to get help. It also praised the work of the staff who made sure the student’s outcry was heard and got him to the right place to get help.
The student’s outcry and the events that followed should be encouragement for others who may find themselves in a similar situation to seek help.
The legislature in 2013 passed a law requiring all school personnel to be trained in suicide prevention. The law has been updated during subsequent legislative sessions.
We don’t know how many times the training has been put to use, but we do know the incident in September proved the training is vital and beneficial.
We do not know how the young student is doing since his outcry, but we know we wish him all the best in his recovery.
We also wish that others who are ever in a similar situation will find the strength and courage to seek help through a trusted friend or co-worker.
Always remember, your life has value and is worth saving.
