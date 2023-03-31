Editor, the Advocate:
There is a clear choice for VISD District 3 election. Brett Baldwin is a dedicated husband, father, and selfless volunteer for what is important and good for our public educational system.
He has been a leader in supporting high educational standards, including dedicating much of his efforts to promote distinctive career and technology course offerings to help all students succeed. His professional style, conservative values, and his experience are his strongest attributes, as radical influences attempt to indoctrinate our teachers and our students.
You can trust Brett Baldwin to stand strong for the principles of truth, transparency and parental involvement to help make our public schools represent the values of our community and promote our students in our current and future world.
He has the courage, integrity, and morals to hold others accountable to high standards of responsibility and performance.
Brett Baldwin wants to continue working for our students and our community. He has demonstrated outstanding leadership through many challenges in the past five years and is worthy of our continued support as VISD trustee.
Lou Svetlik, Victoria