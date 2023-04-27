Editor, the Advocate:
My name is Dwight Harris former VISD teacher and current lobbyist for The Texas Federation of Teachers. I am writing to encourage all those who live in Trustee District 3 to please vote to re-elect your current Trustee Bret Baldwin to another term. He truly deserves it. I have watched him consistently advocate for policies that would assist our students and our employees to be able to be more successful. Unfortunately he only has 1 of the 4 votes needed to make the necessary changes. I know him to be a Christian man of great integrity.
We need more like Bret on the board. That is why I also ask those of you who live in District 5 to vote for Rick Jones who also is a Christian man of great integrity. Rick and I attend the same church, Fellowship Bible, and we serve together on the church elder board. Rick can be counted on to always put the needs of our students first. He understands that the only reason for schools to exist is to educate students. He will commit to doing his best to see that all students are given that opportunity.
In closing I simply say that a vote for Baldwin in 3 or a vote for Jones in 5 will help our schools to better educate our children.
Dwight Harris, Victoria