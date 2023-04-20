Editor, the Advocate:
I am writing this letter in support of Bret Baldwin, who is a candidate for District 3 of the Victoria ISD Board of Trustees. I am writing this letter because I believe he is the best choice for this position.
I taught Bret Baldwin when he was in second grade at Vickers Elementary School. Even as a second grader, I knew he would be a community leader someday. At the end of second grade, he was selected as the top male student in my class. He was a very studious student who always had his homework completed. He was able to stay focused in class, he participated in class, he was kind to his classmates, and he was respected by his classmates. He was willing to take on extra jobs just to help others. He was the one to take care of others when an emergency occurred. Bret was a good listener and he never jumped to conclusions. He would get all of the details before he made a decision.
These are the traits that Bret Baldwin still processes these traits. These are the traits we should always want a school board member to have. Serving the community as a school board member is not an easy task. It takes a dedicated person who is willing to consider all sides of a situation, listen to the concerns of others and then make the best decision based on what you know is best for all concerned. This means that you will not be able to make everyone happy.
I am asking you to vote for Bret Baldwin for District 3 of the Victoria ISD Board of Trustees as he has the knowledge, dedication, strength, desire and courage to do what is right for our community. Vote Bret Baldwin for District 3 of the Victoria ISD Board of Trustees.
Bertha White, Victoria