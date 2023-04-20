Editor, the Advocate:
Vote Brett Baldwin to serve on the VISD Board of Trustees for District 3. Brett has a resolute interest in the education of our children as well as the concerns of our educators.
He will promote education for all students, which will prepare them for higher education as well as becoming productive citizens. Brett will put forth intelligent and solid decisions on the school board.
I hope that you will give Brett Baldwin your vote in the upcoming election to serve on the VISD Board of Trustees for District 3.
Doris N. Prince, Victoria