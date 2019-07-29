With overwhelming bipartisan support, 95% of the U.S. House of Representatives approved a resolution condemning “BDS,” the anti-Semitic doctrine to Boycott, Divest and Sanction the State of Israel: the Jewish Homeland.
The resolution condemned BDS, which “promotes principles of collective guilt, mass punishment and group isolation, which are destructive of prospects for progress toward peace.”
“We must reject the blatant anti-Semitics injected throughout BDS,” said Rep. Lee Zeldin, of New York.
Strong opposition to the resolution was voiced by Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi chose not to cast a vote.
Omar Barghouti, the founder of BDS, calls for the complete dismantling of the Jewish state of Israel yet has no problem with 45 Muslim majority countries or the Islamic Theocratic nations, which I cannot enter because I am a Jew or because I have visited Israel. Yet in Israel, there are more than 1.5 million Muslim citizens.
Israel is an international powerhouse in high tech, biotech, scientific research, agro-tech, cybersecurity and anti-terrorist security. Those promoting BDS prohibit dozens of medications the ill depend on as well as medical equipment, supplies and scores of products used in computers and cellphones.
The BDS-supporters’ strange bedfellows include anti-Semites David Duke and Louis Farrakhan, Hamas, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Global Muslim Brotherhood, the South African Communist Party and the anarchistic International Solidarity Movement just to name a few.
The bottom line: BDS has failed.
Since the initiation of the BDS campaign, foreign investment in Israel has increased by 200%; foreign trade has grown by 42%; trade with E.U. countries has more than doubled; trade with the U.S. has risen by more than 35%; trade with Asia has increased 1,200%; and Israel’s GDP has grown by more than 64%. Immigration hasn’t slowed, either. More than 240,000 immigrants have come to Israel and made it their new home since the introduction of BDS.
More important are the effects of BDS on the Palestinian people. According to Bassem Eid, the founder of Palestinian Human Rights Monitoring Group, “The BDS campaign is completely contradictory to the Palestinian cause. It has been catastrophic. What I try to explain to people is that if you support BDS, you are not supporting the Palestinian cause. You are not even aware of the Palestinian cause.”
Observing BDS would be disastrous as could be disobeying the commands of Hamas. Yet the numbers speak for themselves. The Palestinian authority depends on Israeli products, which account for two-thirds of all Palestinian imports. Palestinian sales of products to Israel account for more than 80% of all exports.
Such trade flow asymmetry shows that the Palestinian people needs Israel, yet the “BDS crowd” wants the Palestinian authority to cease all trade with Israel and offer nothing in its place.
And it’s not as if they have nothing to offer.
According to Pan-Arab newspaper Asharq al Awsat (which is considered a reliable media outlet), there are over 600 millionaires living in Gaza and several billionaires including Hamas leader Abu Marzouk, who provided funding to the 911 terrorists; Khaled Mashaal, head of Hamas’s political wing; and Hamas senior political leader Ismail Haniyeh.
There was also the wise investor/billionaire Yassar Arafat, whose investments included a Coca-Cola bottling plant in Ramallah, a Tunisian cellphone company and a whopping $285 million investment in the Egyptian mobile phone company Orascom Telecom Holding S.A.E. Contrary to the BDS philosophy, Arafat invested heavily in Israeli, British and American companies including Bowlmor Lanes, which owns bowling alleys in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, Long Island, Miami and Maryland.
Why do we not see Arafat University? Or food kitchens, homeless shelters, college scholarships, libraries or concert halls bearing his name?
Peace in the Region depends on all parties working together not encouraging a divisive schism based on hyperbolic propaganda, which compromises the very prosperity and survival of the entire region.
I commend the United States House of Representatives who have declared their opposition to those who hide behind their bigoted veil of anti- Semitism, and to whom I proudly proclaim, Never Again.
