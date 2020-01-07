For a certain man named Demetrius, a silversmith, which made silver shrines for Diana, brought no small gain unto the craftsmen; Whom he called together with the workmen of like occupation, and said, Sirs, ye know that by this craft we have our wealth.
Acts 19:24-25
"There were no temples or shrines among us save those of nature."
Charles Alexander Eastman (1858-1939) was a Santee Dakota physician educated at Boston University, writer, national lecturer, and reformer; in the early 20th century, he was "one of the most prolific authors and speakers on Sioux ethnohistory and American Indian affairs"
