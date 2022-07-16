Now this I say, that every one of you saith, I am of Paul; and I of Apollos; and I of Cephas; and I of Christ. Is Christ divided? was Paul crucified for you? or were ye baptized in the name of Paul?
I thank God that I baptized none of you, but Crispus and Gaius;
Lest any should say that I had baptized in mine own name.
1 Corinthians 1Cor.1:12-15
At Baptism, I received grace — that quality that makes me share in the very nature of God.
Mother Mary Angelica of the Annunciation PCPA (1923-2016), also known as Mother Angelica, was an American Roman Catholic nun of the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration. She was best known for the television show Mother Angelica Live.
