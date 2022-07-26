For the Jews require a sign, and the Greeks seek after wisdom:
But we preach Christ crucified, unto the Jews a stumbling block, and unto the Greeks foolishness; But unto them which are called, both Jews and Greeks, Christ the power of God, and the wisdom of God.
1 Corinthians 1:22-24
Each day, and the living of it, has to be a conscious creation in which discipline and order are relieved with some play and pure foolishness.
May Sarton (1912-1995) was the pen name of Eleanore Marie Sarton, a Belgian-American poet, novelist and memoirist. Although her best work is strongly personalized with erotic female imagery, she resisted the label of ‘lesbian writer,’ preferring to convey the universality of human love.
