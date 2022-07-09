So that ye come behind in no gift; waiting for the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ: Who shall also confirm you unto the end, that ye may be blameless in the day of our Lord Jesus Christ. God is faithful, by whom ye were called unto the fellowship of his Son Jesus Christ our Lord.
1 Corinthians 1Cor.1:7-9
The fellowship of true friends who can hear you out, share your joys, help carry your burdens, and correctly counsel you is priceless.
Ezra Taft Benson (1899-1994) was an American farmer, government official, and religious leader who served as the 15th United States Secretary of Agriculture during both presidential terms of Dwight D. Eisenhower and as the 13th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1985 until his death in 1994.
