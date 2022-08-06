And I, brethren, when I came to you, came not with excellency of speech or of wisdom, declaring unto you the testimony of God.
For I determined not to know any thing among you, save Jesus Christ, and him crucified. And I was with you in weakness, and in fear, and in much trembling.
1 Corinthians 1Cor.2:1-3
Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.
Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931) was an American inventor and businessman. He developed many devices in fields such as electric power generation, mass communication, sound recording, and motion pictures.
