Howbeit we speak wisdom among them that are perfect: yet not the wisdom of this world, nor of the princes of this world, that come to nought: But we speak the wisdom of God in a mystery, even the hidden wisdom, which God ordained before the world unto our glory:
Which none of the princes of this world knew: for had they known it, they would not have crucified the Lord of glory.
1 Corinthians 1Cor.2:6-8
The possession of knowledge does not kill the sense of wonder and mystery. There is always more mystery.
Angela Anaïs Juana Antolina Rosa Edelmira Nin y Culmell (1903-1977) was a French-born American diarist, essayist, novelist, and writer of short stories and erotica.
