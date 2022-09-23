Let a man so account of us, as of the ministers of Christ, and stewards of the mysteries of God. Moreover it is required in stewards, that a man be found faithful. But with me it is a very small thing that I should be judged of you, or of man’s judgment: yea, I judge not mine own self.
1 Corinthians 1Cor.4:1-3
In the time one is given, the steward must make the most of the talents one is given by the Lord.
Maria Gloria Macaraeg Macapagal Arroyo (Born 1947), often referred to by her initials GMA, is a Filipina academic and politician serving as one of the House Deputy Speakers since 2022, and previously from 2016 to 2017. She previously served as the 14th president of the Philippines from 2001 until 2010.