Now ye are full, now ye are rich, ye have reigned as kings without us: and I would to God ye did reign, that we also might reign with you.
For I think that God hath set forth us the apostles last, as it were appointed to death: for we are made a spectacle unto the world, and to angels, and to men.
We are fools for Christ’s sake, but ye are wise in Christ; we are weak, but ye are strong; ye are honorable, but we are despised.
1 Corinthians 1Cor.4:8-10
Therefore I am sure that this, my Coronation, is not the symbol of a power and a splendor that are gone but a declaration of our hopes for the future, and for the years I may, by God’s Grace and Mercy, be given to reign and serve you as your Queen.
Elizabeth II (1926-2022) was Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms from Feb.6,1952 until her death in 2022. She was queen regnant of 32 sovereign states during her lifetime and 15 at the time of her death.