And now, behold, I go bound in the spirit unto Jerusalem, not knowing the things that shall befall me there: Save that the Holy Ghost witnesseth in every city, saying that bonds and afflictions abide me. But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.
Acts 20:22-24
“It is the grace of God, that shows and condemns the sin that humbles us.”
Adam Clarke (1762-1832)
a British Methodist theologian and biblical scholar
