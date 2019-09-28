Therefore disputed he in the synagogue with the Jews, and with the devout persons, and in the market daily with them that met with him. Then certain philosophers of the Epicureans, and of the Stoicks, encountered him. And some said, What will this babbler say? other some, He seemeth to be a setter forth of strange gods: because he preached unto them Jesus, and the resurrection.
Acts 17:17-18
“Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds.”
Albert Einstein (1879-1955) was a German-born theoretical physicist who developed the theory of relativity,
one of the two pillars of modern physics
