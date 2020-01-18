And when Paul would have entered in unto the people, the disciples suffered him not. And certain of the chief of Asia, which were his friends, sent unto him, desiring him that he would not adventure himself into the theatre.
Acts 19:30-31
“It is in the compelling zest of high adventure and of victory, and in creative action, that man finds his supreme joys.”
Antoine Marie Jean-Baptiste Roger (1900-44), comte de Saint-Exupery, simply known as de Saint-Exupery, was a French writer, poet, aristocrat, journalist and pioneering aviator; he became a laureate of several of France’s highest literary awards and also won the United States National Book Award
