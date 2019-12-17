And this continued by the space of two years; so that all they which dwelt in Asia heard the word of the Lord Jesus, both Jews and Greeks. And God wrought special miracles by the hands of Paul: So that from his body were brought unto the sick handkerchiefs or aprons, and the diseases departed from them, and the evil spirits went out of them.
Acts 19:10-12
"This is one of the miracles of love: It gives a power of seeing through its own enchantments and yet not being disenchanted."
Clive Staples Lewis (1898-1963) was a British writer and lay theologian; he held academic positions in English literature at both Oxford University and Cambridge University
