Then spake the Lord to Paul in the night by a vision, Be not afraid, but speak, and hold not thy peace: For I am with thee, and no man shall set on thee to hurt thee: for I have much people in this city. And he continued there a year and six months, teaching the word of God among them.
Acts 18:9-11
“Your vision will become clear only when you can look into your own heart. Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes.”
Carl Gustav Jung (1875-1961) was a Swiss psychiatrist and
psychoanalyst who founded analytical psychology; Jung’s work was influential in the fields of psychiatry, anthropology,
archaeology, literature, philosophy and religious studies
