And then immediately the brethren sent away Paul to go as it were to the sea: but Silas and Timotheus abode there still. And they that conducted Paul brought him unto Athens: and receiving a commandment unto Silas and Timotheus for to come to him with all speed, they departed. Acts 17:14-15
“In the same way the sun never grows weary of shining, nor a stream of flowing, it is God’s nature to keep His promises. Therefore, go immediately to His throne and say, ‘Do as You promised.’”
Charles Haddon Spurgeon (1834-92) was an English Particular Baptist preacher; Spurgeon remains highly influential among Christians of various denominations, among whom he is known as the “Prince of Preachers”
