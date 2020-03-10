And when he had thus spoken, he kneeled down, and prayed with them all. And they all wept sore, and fell on Paul’s neck, and kissed him, Sorrowing most of all for the words which he spake, that they should see his face no more. And they accompanied him unto the ship.
Acts 20:36-38
“Worry does not empty tomorrow of its sorrow. It empties today of its strength.”
Cornelia Arnolda Johanna “Corrie” ten Boom (1892-1983) a Dutch watchmaker and later a writer who worked with her father, Casper ten Boom, her sister Betsie ten Boom and other family members to help many Jews escape the Nazi Holocaust during World War II by hiding them in her home
