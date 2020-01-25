And when the town clerk had appeased the people, he said, Ye men of Ephesus, what man is there that knoweth not how that the city of the Ephesians is a worshipper of the great goddess Diana, and of the image which fell down from Jupiter? Seeing then that these things cannot be spoken against, ye ought to be quiet, and to do nothing rashly. For ye have brought hither these men, which are neither robbers of churches, nor yet blasphemers of your goddess.
Acts 19:35-37
“There lies at the back of every creed something terrible and hard for which the worshipper may one day be required to suffer.”
Edward Morgan Forster OM CH (1879-1970) was an English novelist, short story writer, essayist and librettist
