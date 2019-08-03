And it came to pass, as we went to prayer, a certain damsel possessed with a spirit of divination met us, which brought her masters much gain by soothsaying: The same followed Paul and us, and cried, saying, These men are the servants of the most high God, which shew unto us the way of salvation.
Acts 16:16-17
“To know yourself as the Being underneath the thinker, the stillness underneath the mental noise, the love and joy underneath the pain, is freedom, salvation, enlightenment.”
Eckhart Tolle (born 1948) is a spiritual teacher. He is a German-born resident of Canada best known as the author of “The Power of Now” and “A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life’s Purpose”
