And the evil spirit answered and said, Jesus I know, and Paul I know; but who are ye? And the man in whom the evil spirit was leaped on them, and overcame them, and prevailed against them, so that they fled out of that house naked and wounded.
Acts 19:15-16
“The preachers who gain mighty results for God are the men who have prevailed in their pleadings with God ere venturing to plead with men.”
Edward McKendree Bounds (1835-1913), prominently known as E.M. Bounds, was an American author, attorney, and member of the Methodist Episcopal Church South clergy
