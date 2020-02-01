And after the uproar was ceased, Paul called unto him the disciples, and embraced them, and departed for to go into Macedonia. And when he had gone over those parts, and had given them much exhortation, he came into Greece, And there abode three months. And when the Jews laid wait for him, as he was about to sail into Syria, he purposed to return through Macedonia.
Acts 20:1-3
“To live without hope is to cease to live.”
Fyodor Mikhailovich Dostoevsky (1821-81), sometimes transliterated Dostoyevsky, was a Russian novelist, short story writer, essayist, journalist and philosopher
