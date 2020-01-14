And when they heard these sayings, they were full of wrath, and cried out, saying, Great is Diana of the Ephesians. And the whole city was filled with confusion: and having caught Gaius and Aristarchus, men of Macedonia, Paul’s companions in travel, they rushed with one accord into the theatre.
Acts 19:28-29
“Chaos is a name for any order that produces confusion in our minds.”
Jorge Agustín Nicolás Ruiz de Santayana y Borrás (1863-1952), known in English as George Santayana, was a philosopher, essayist, poet and novelist
