And when he had landed at Caesarea, and gone up, and saluted the church, he went down to Antioch. And after he had spent some time there, he departed, and went over all the country of Galatia and Phrygia in order, strengthening all the disciples. And a certain Jew named Apollos, born at Alexandria, an eloquent man, and mighty in the scriptures, came to Ephesus.
Acts 18:22-24
“No man was ever eloquent by trying to be eloquent, but only by being so.”
George Henry Lewes (1817-1878) was an English philosopher and critic of literature and theatre. He was also an
amateur physiologist
