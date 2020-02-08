And upon the first day of the week, when the disciples came together to break bread, Paul preached unto them, ready to depart on the morrow; and continued his speech until midnight. And there were many lights in the upper chamber, where they were gathered together.
Acts 20:7-8
“We shall see that at which dogs howl in the dark, and that at which cats prick up their ears after midnight.”
Howard Phillips Lovecraft (1890-1937) was an American writer of weird fiction and horror fiction, who is known for his creation of what became the Cthulhu Mythos
