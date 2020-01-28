Wherefore if Demetrius, and the craftsmen which are with him, have a matter against any man, the law is open, and there are deputies: let them implead one another. But if ye inquire any thing concerning other matters, it shall be determined in a lawful assembly. For we are in danger to be called in question for this day’s uproar, there being no cause whereby we may give an account of this concourse. And when he had thus spoken, he dismissed the assembly.
Acts 19:38-41
“Cease to inquire what the future has in store, and take as a gift whatever the day brings forth.”
Quintus Horatius Flaccus (65 B.C.-8 B.C.), known in the English-speaking world as Horace, was the leading Roman lyric poet during the time of Augustus
