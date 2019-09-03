And they came and besought them, and brought them out, and desired them to depart out of the city. And they went out of the prison, and entered into the house of Lydia and when they had seen the brethren, they comforted them, and departed.
Acts 16:39-40
“Hope is trust in God’s promises, faith that if we act now, the desired blessings will be fulfilled in the future.”
James Esdras Faust (1920-2007) was an American religious leader, lawyer, and politician
