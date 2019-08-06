And this did she many days. But Paul, being grieved, turned and said to the spirit, I command thee in the name of Jesus Christ to come out of her. And he came out the same hour. And when her masters saw that the hope of their gains was gone, they caught Paul and Silas, and drew them into the marketplace unto the rulers, And brought them to the magistrates, saying, These men, being Jews, do exceedingly trouble our city.
Acts 16:18-20
“We will grieve not, rather find strength in what remains behind. In the faith that looks through death, in years that bring the philosophic mind.”
John U. Bacon (1964) is an American author of books on sports and business as well as a sports commentator on TV and radio
