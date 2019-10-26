And because he was of the same craft, he abode with them, and wrought: for by their occupation they were tentmakers. And he reasoned in the synagogue every sabbath, and persuaded the Jews and the Greeks. And when Silas and Timotheus were come from Macedonia, Paul was pressed in the spirit, and testified to the Jews that Jesus was Christ.
Acts 18:3-5
“As Christians, it’s our duty to stand up for what we believe — that’s called testifying.”
Johnny Roy Van Zant (born 1960) is an American musician/composer and the current lead vocalist of Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd
