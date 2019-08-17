And the keeper of the prison awaking out of his sleep, and seeing the prison doors open, he drew out his sword, and would have killed himself, supposing that the prisoners had been fled. But Paul cried with a loud voice, saying, Do thyself no harm: for we are all here.
Acts 16:27-28
“We are commanded to seek out those who are lost. We are to be our brother’s keeper.”
Joseph Bitner Wirthlin (1917-2008) was an American businessman, religious leader and member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
