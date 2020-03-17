And finding disciples, we tarried there seven days: who said to Paul through the Spirit, that he should not go up to Jerusalem. And when we had accomplished those days, we departed and went our way; and they all brought us on our way, with wives and children, till we were out of the city: and we kneeled down on the shore, and prayed. And when we had taken our leave one of another, we took ship; and they returned home again.
Acts 21:4-6
“There are basically two types of people. People who accomplish things, and people who claim to have accomplished things. The first group is less crowded.”
Samuel Langhorne Clemens (1835-1910), known by his pen name Mark Twain, was an American writer, humorist, entrepreneur, publisher, lecturer
