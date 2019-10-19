And when they heard of the resurrection of the dead, some mocked: and others said, We will hear thee again of this matter. So Paul departed from among them. Howbeit certain men clave unto him, and believed: among the which was Dionysius the Areopagite, and a woman named Damaris, and others with them.
Acts 17:32-34
“Our Lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in books alone, but in every leaf in springtime.”
Martin Luther, O.S.A., (1483-1546) was a German professor of theology, composer, priest, monk, and a seminal figure in the Protestant Reformation
