This man was instructed in the way of the Lord; and being fervent in the spirit, he spake and taught diligently the things of the Lord, knowing only the baptism of John. And he began to speak boldly in the synagogue: whom when Aquila and Priscilla had heard, they took him unto them, and expounded unto him the way of God more perfectly.
Acts 18:25-26
"He who labors diligently need never despair; for all things are accomplished by diligence and labor."
Menander (341 B.C.-291 B.C.) was a Greek dramatist and the best-known representative of Athenian New Comedy; he wrote 108 comedies and took the prize at the Lenaia festival eight times. His record at the City Dionysia is unknown but may well have been similarly spectacular
