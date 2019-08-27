And when it was day, the magistrates sent the serjeants, saying, Let those men go. And the keeper of the prison told this saying to Paul, The magistrates have sent to let you go: now therefore depart, and go in peace.
Acts 16:35-36
“Peace begins with a smile.”
Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu (1910-97), commonly known as Mother Teresa and honoured in the Roman Catholic Church as Saint Teresa of Calcutta, was an Albanian-Indian Roman Catholic nun and missionary; she was born in Skopje, then part of the Kosovo Vilayet of the Ottoman Empire
