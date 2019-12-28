And this was known to all the Jews and Greeks also dwelling at Ephesus; and fear fell on them all, and the name of the Lord Jesus was magnified. And many that believed came, and confessed, and shewed their deeds.
Acts 19:17-18
“A human being fashions his consequences as surely as he fashions his goods or his dwelling. Nothing that he says, thinks or does is without consequences.”
Norman Cousins (1915-1990) was an American political journalist, author, professor and world peace advocate
