And a certain woman named Lydia, a seller of purple, of the city of Thyatira, which worshipped God, heard us: whose heart the Lord opened, that she attended unto the things which were spoken of Paul. And when she was baptized, and her household, she besought us, saying, If ye have judged me to be faithful to the Lord, come into my house, and abide there. And she constrained us.
Acts: 14-15
“More are the names of God and infinite are the forms through which He may be approached. In whatever name and form you worship Him, through them you will realise Him.”
Ramakrishna Paramahansa Ramkrisna Poromohongsa (1836-86) born Gadadhar Chatterjee or Gadadhar Chattopadhyay
